WoW mounts and items from limited events “very unlikely” to return

If you missed out on some limited-time WoW mounts from previous expansions, you’ll be disappointed to hear that they have been relegated to the bowels of the MMORPG‘s history to preserve their exclusivity.

In an interview with Twitch streamer Annie ‘AnnieFuschia,’ WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas confirms that limited-time gear will likely not be making a return anytime soon.

“I think that’s very unlikely,” he says. “Some of those particular mounts, rewards, and titles exist to [show] you were there, you did the thing, and if you missed it, you missed it.”

He goes on to clarify that “the vast majority of all the rewards across World of Warcraft of every type are things that you can go back and get years later – you can go back and kill old Mythic raid bosses to get their titles and farm up their mounts. But, there are a handful of things in the space that really are about [the fact] you were part of an experience, and if you see someone with it, you know they did it while it mattered.”

Hazzikostas concludes “we don’t want to expand that space too much [the amount of exclusives], but I think we’re likely to preserve it as it stands.”

As a newer WoW player there’s obvious disappointment here (all I wanted was Tyrael’s Charger), but I equally believe that exclusive mounts should, indeed, remain special. After all, as Hazzikostas says, there’s a sense of achievement in having something so highly sought after – plus a good ol’ flex never hurt anyone.

If there are any unique Dragonflight mounts, though, you’ll want to make sure you have the best WoW addons installed to ensure that you’re able to farm those raids quickly. Additionally, if you’re new to the game but looking to become a World First-tier raider, be sure to check out our rundown of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight talents system.