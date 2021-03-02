World of Warcraft gets more Shadowlands raid and dungeon tweaks today

Blizzard is making some more changes to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands‘ Castle Nathria raid and Sanguine Depths dungeon. Community manager Randy Jordan explains in a post on the MMORPG‘s forums that the changes are going live today (March 2) after the weekly reset hits.

Blizzard is adjusting the Lady Inerva Darkvein, Hungering Destroyer, and the Sun King’s Salvation encounters in the Shadowlands raid. When you’re facing Lady Inerva Darkvein, you’ll notice that healers are chosen as a last resort target of Shared Suffering and Concentrate Anima, and targets of Shared Suffering won’t take damage from the beams they are wearing. These changes span across raid finder, normal, and heroic difficulties.

Hungering Destroyer has also had his health pool shrunk by 5% on Mythic difficulty, and players who are wearing Gluttonous Miasma will take 10% less damage on mythic difficulties. If you take on Sun King’s Salvation on mythic difficulty, you’ll notice that the Sinfall Boon healing bonus has hopped up to 100% from 50%.

Over in the Sanguine Depths, meanwhile, you’ll notice that Wicked Oppressor’s Wrack Soul cast time has increased to two seconds, and won’t be cast as frequently. Regal Mistdancer’s Echoing Thrust damage is being reduced by 20% and is also cast less often. Finally, General Kaal has also taken a 10% hit to his health during the gauntlet event.

If you still haven’t tried the new raid, you can catch our WoW Shadowlands: Castle Nathria raid review at the link.