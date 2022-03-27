Mythic WoW raid race ends after 18 gruelling days

After a busy 18 days, a group of players have won the race to complete World of Warcraft’s Sepulcher of First Ones raid on the mythic difficulty. Blizzard Entertainment confirms on Twitter that esports outfit Echo has pulled off the feat, wrapping up one heck of a marathon.

While Sepulcher of First Ones has been available on lower difficulties for a wee bit, teams have had new mythic mechanics to deal with to keep them on their toes. One of the trickier hidden phases comes during the Jailer encounter, as he would get 14.4% of his health back alongside a shield at one point. As Wowhead notes, one Echo player swapping to an Arms warrior from Fury made a massive difference as the boss is subject to the Mortal Strike spell.

The hardest part of the raid, though, was the sheer length of the race. Blizzard typically issues fixes and balance passes to keep things ticking at a decent pace, though 18 days is no mere weekend away. Another one of WoW’s top guilds decided to pause its progress and pick things back up on another day. Team Liquid initially flew to Massachusetts to raid together in one room, though fatigue and real-life commitments eventually caught up.

Here’s the moment Echo sealed the win.

In other news, Blizzard is revealing WoW’s next expansion next month. There’s also a good chance we’ll see The Wrath of the Lich King servers for WoW Classic.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

