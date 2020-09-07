Blizzard wants you to vote for the next WoW Shadowlands mount

WoW Shadowlands’ release date is just around the corner, bringing with it an increased level cap, new areas, and several Covenants to choose from. But first, Blizzard wants you to decide what the MMORPG’s next mount will be.

While you sadly can’t submit your own ideas, the developers over at Blizzard are letting you cast your vote for any one of five new mounts to appear in the expansion. The descriptions don’t come with any concept art to help you pick, but paint a fine enough picture to know what you’re potentially in for, from Nerubian spider-men, to a chunky caterpillar, or even a flying book.

You don’t have too long to vote, however, with the polls closing on September 18 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT. The mount with the highest number of votes worldwide will be declared the winner, but it’s best to stick to your own region when choosing as Blizzard will also be tallying results to determine local fan favourites. Head over to the EU or US forums to vote, and may the best mount win!

Check out Blizzard’s descriptions below to see which mount takes your fancy:

Wandering Ancient – Not all ancients are interested in war or lore, some just want to travel the world! A large and leafy mount, the Wandering Ancient invites you to climb aboard and grab a hold of its branches as you embark on a lumbering expedition.

The mount will serve as a token of appreciation to all that have supported World of Warcraft by purchasing Shadowlands, granted as a free gift. If all goes according to plan, the winning mount should appear in the Mount Collection tab at the beginning of 2021.