Latest Nvidia driver adds ray tracing support for the WoW Shadowlands beta

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is getting ray tracing. We’ve known that for months, ever since the graphics settings appeared in the alpha, but the latest Nvidia drivers promise proper ray-traced effects are dropping soon – sometime during the Shadowlands beta, at the very least.

Among other new and upcoming titles, the GeForce 452.06 driver offers additional support for the WoW Shadowlands beta. An update to that beta will include the “introduction of ray-traced visual effects”, but that update is not yet live. You can head to the Blizzard site to opt-in for a chance at beta access, as always.

The early settings for ray tracing in Shadowlands were, appropriately, all about shadows. The tooltip (captured by Wowhead) says that the option “improves shadow quality with ray tracing, which produces shadows with more natural softness, greatly increased precision, and from additional light sources”.

It’s a shame WoW ray tracing won’t go beyond shadows for now, because the stylised design and simple character models would look incredible under the spotlight of extremely realistic lighting.

The latest Nvidia driver also adds support and optimisation for new and upcoming titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, and A Total War Saga: Troy.