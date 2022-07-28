WoW Shadowlands season 4 blog overlooks one big thing

WoW Shadowlands Season 4 is set to arrive on August 2 in North America (August 3 in Europe), and Blizzard have set about enlightening World of Warcraft players about what the new update entails – or more specifically in this case, what it seemingly doesn’t entail.

While all eyes are on the next WoW expansion, World of Warcraft Dragonflight, WoW Shadowlands Season 4 lurks on the horizon, injecting some new life into the closing chapter of The Jailer and Sylvanas Windrunner’s respective stories. We have our doubts that the Banshee Queen will stay locked in The Maw for long, though.

Blizzard’s blog post discussing the new season has attempted to answer a plethora of fan queries regarding systems like Comic Flux and Legendary Ranks, the latter of which will not increase in rank, much to the dismay of many.

What the post fails to touch on, though, is anything related to PvP, or player versus player. It’s a core part of the seasonal system, and players have been quick to express their irritation at Blizzard’s ongoing silence about what the WoW Shadowlands Season 4 PVP landscape will look like.

Amid discussions of Conduits, currencies, and Mythic+, there’s absolutely no update on the PvP sphere. According to Blizzard, the current season will end on August 1 (August 2 for European players), meaning it would make sense if the new PvP season to coincide with Shadowlands Season 4.

The blog makes no reference to PvP at all, leading players to bombard Blizzard with PvP-related questions.

“Hi, where is the news for PvP Season 4?” asks one fan on WoWHead’s tweet discussing the changes, while another comments with a GIF simply stating “no idea.”

“PvP updates?” questions one responder, with the iconic fish GIF looking back and forth.

While there’s still time for Blizzard to announce what’s going on with WoW Shadowlands Season 4’s PvP sphere, it does seem like the devs are going down to the wire with it.

