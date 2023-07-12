Some of WoW’s long-forgotten weapons and transmogs are back

Some old-school World of Warcraft transmogs and recipes are back in the Blizzard MMO game, but you just need to know where to look. World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria saw the old Scholomance undergo a big change, but you can now go back to that version of the dungeon and farm loot lost to time to your heart’s content.

As a 20-year-old game with nine expansions, there are a lot of cosmetics and items in World of Warcraft. With all that history, a lot of transmogs and recipes have been lost as Blizzard has updated the game and changed specific areas. However, yesterday’s World of Warcraft 10.1.5 patch has given us the ability to get some of these back – if you know how.

Basically, the Scholomance dungeon in WoW has both a pre and post-Mists of Pandaria expansion version, and with 10.1.5 you can actually gain access to the old version of Scholomance, which holds an array of transmogs and recipes that you can no longer find across the world of Azeroth.

So if you want to dive back into old Scholomance and farm for some unique items and recipes for weapon crafting that were previously just gone forever, now you can.

Access old Scholomance in World of Warcraft

There are a handful of steps to getting back to old Scholomance for all your farming needs in World of Warcraft, so we’ve broken down the steps here – which the community worked really hard to put together (via Wowhead).

One party member needs the Krastinov’s Bag of Horrors spawn from Doctor Theolen Krastinov in new Scholomance

Complete a run of Scholomance, go to Krastinov’s old room, and loot Eva’s Femur from the top left side

Then use the Bag of Horrors, Eva’s ghost will spawn and you unequip it and talk to her for the Spectral Essence trinket

Then, at Eva’s old spot outside Scholomance, she’ll ask you to look for her journal and five candles

You’ll find the journal in Scholomance’s viewing room, as it’s noticeably brighter

All of the candles can be traded with people in Caer Darrow

Take all the items to the building of the Scholomance instance, but go right and to the top right room of the building, use Eva’s journal – all your account characters now have access to old Scholomance

You can see how to enter old Scholomance live in Studen Albatroz’s video below.

