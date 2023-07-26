Two new WoW pets, including our personal favorite, the murloc, are now available with all proceeds going to BlueCheck, a charity co-founded by X-Men actor Liev Schreiber which helps deliver medical and humanitarian resources to Ukraine. Presented by Black Swan and Bad Moms actor Mila Kunis, the new World of Warcraft initiative lets you adopt two time-limited pets to accompany you through the mainline Blizzard MMORPG, or World of Warcraft Classic.

The World of Warcraft Pet Pack for Ukraine is available from Tuesday, July 25 to Tuesday, August 29, costing $20 / £18. 100% of the purchase price will be donated by Blizzard to BlueCheck, a charity which fast-tracks financial aid to a variety of humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine.

There are two new WoW pets. Sunny is a golden retriever who will join you throughout retail World of Warcraft. But if you prefer playing Classic, you can get Flurky, a baby murloc that carries a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are in desperate need and BlueCheck does incredible work in providing resources quickly to local groups, including medical assistance, humanitarian aid, and everything in between,” Mila Kunis, who is helping launch the initiative, says.

“The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I was ever a part of, with strangers who didn’t care who or what I was – I know how giving they can be, and what they can achieve when we work together. I’m proud to be making a difference to countless lives in Ukraine alongside them.”

Between Tuesday, July 25 and Tuesday, August 29, WoW players can also choose to make an optional donation to BlueCheck whenever they complete a purchase on Battle.net. The World of Warcraft Pet Pack for Ukraine can also be bought on Battle.net.

“Since the war in Ukraine began over a year ago, the need for humanitarian aid and support has been unrelenting,” BlueCheck co-founder Liev Schreiber says. “BlueCheck directly supports vetted NGOs doing the work where it’s needed, and we are thankful to the World of Warcraft community for helping us to help them. Every dollar donated through the purchase of the Pet Pack for Ukraine will allow us to continue that work.”

