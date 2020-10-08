Fan casts Mark Hamill as Uther alongside Cavill as Arthas in WoW movie concept

These are exciting times for fans of actors whose names end in ‘ill’ being cast in a totally hypothetical World of Warcraft movie. After various back-and-forth Twitter rumblings that had many speculating about the idea of Witcher star Henry Cavill playing The Lich King in a WoW movie, one fan has gone ahead and mocked up a portrait of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill as the paladin Uther the Lightbringer.

It all started a few days back, when World of Warcraft‘s associate narrative designer Anne Stickney responded to a tweet of Geralt’s Witcher Season 2 armour, to which WoW author Christie Golden replied “on the Arthas train” – referring to the pre-lich-ified paladin. A WoW guide writer, who goes by ‘Slayer Aernath’, agreed, and then asked Warcraft co-founder Chris Metzen for his take.

“That Henry [Cavill] would be a good Arthas or that he’s dreamy?” Metzen asked. “Clearly both… d’uh.” Since then, art director BossLogic has uploaded a piece of concept art depicting Henry Cavill as the Lich King, complete with armour and glowing, ice-blue eyes – to which Cavill replied, tagging Blizzard with a ‘thinking’ emoji.

Taking the idea and running with it, Reddit user Lilleanon has illustrated a concept of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill as Uther the Lightbringer. Here’s Hamill in all his righteous glory:

Not everyone is convinced though, with some commenters suggesting that Hamill’s voice acting experience (such as his iconic Joker role) would make him better suited to playing a villain, such as necromancer Kel’Thuzad.

There’s no official word on such a movie – or its eventual casting – even existing, but it’s been great to watch everyone geek out about it online. At least Cavill fans have some juicy plot reveals from The Witcher Season 2 to keep them going.