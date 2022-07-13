Blizzard unveil new WoW six-month subscription mount reward

You don’t spend nearly twenty years developing and maintaining a game like World of Warcraft without learning what makes your player base tick. Usually it’s some sort of exclusive digital swag, and for WoW players the cream of the digital crop are mounts. These coveted cosmetics not only have utility, but they’re highly visible status symbols, perfect for hanging around in Ironforge or Orgrimmar all day, waiting for the raid to begin. Mount collecting is a pastime in its own right, however unlike making your 200th run at Icecrown Citadel for Invincible, you won’t need to rely on luck for this new mount, just cold hard cash.

For the last few years, Blizzard have been encouraging their player base to stump up their subscription cash six months in advance with the offering of various exclusive mounts. The latest scarce steed is the Nether-Gorged Greatwyrm, a purple gilded dragon mount. It looks to use the same animation set and frame as the Mists of Pandaria dragon mounts, which were heavily inspired by east Asian folklore, but with a Nightborne elf aesthetic this time.

Along with your unique beastie you’ll receive the Tabard of Flame in Burning Crusade Classic for your trouble, previously only available to those who got lucky from the WoW Trading Card Game. Like with previous mount rewards, if you don’t fancy committing to six months of WoW, you can still buy the Greatwyrm from the Blizzard store for $25, €25, or £19.

Game Pass for PCMicrosoft$9.99$1 (first month)SUBSCRIBENetwork N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.Previous six-month package rewards include Wen Lo, a winged ethereal tiger mount; the Sapphire Skyblazer, an azure bird; and Lucky Yun, a winged golden ox. The first ever mount offered this way was The Dreadwake, a personal pirate ship, released in celebration of the 2018 International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Some in-game companions are unique for more unusual reasons than engineered digital scarcity, such as a bugged out, unkillable, beefy Felguard. You can also check out our rundown of the new Dragonflight Rogue talent trees here.