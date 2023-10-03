Almost 20 years since its original launch, World of Warcraft is still going strong. Between WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and Dragonflight’s new content patches, Guardians of the Dream and Fury Incarnate, there’s a lot to enjoy in Activision Blizzard’s genre-defining MMORPG. But what about the future? Two decades since we first arrived in Azeroth, it’s perhaps time for a total overhaul and a fresh start, an actual, full World of Warcraft 2, if I dare whisper such words. Alternatively, after the consistent but faint praise for Dragonflight, a new WoW expansion might be what we need. There’s still so much potential in World of Warcraft, and now, with Blizzcon 2023 around the corner, Blizzard is teasing a reveal for the future of WoW, as well as Diablo, Overwatch, and more.

There are two ways of looking at World of Warcraft. For some, the future lies in a completely revamped, rebuilt, and redesigned MMORPG, the mythical World of Warcraft 2 that will presumably overhaul Azeroth entirely while adding an entirely new world alongside. For others, WoW gets stronger with additions, expansions, and the gradual implementation of smaller improvements. We don’t need to abandon the base game. We need to build on what’s already there.

Whichever way you see it, it seems Blizzard might have news for you at this year’s Blizzcon. Promising details on WoW, Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft Rumble, Blizzard hints at something new in November.

“This year, the goal is to make BlizzCon feel more experiential than ever before,” Blizzard says. “Whether you’re kicking back in Azeroth, exploring the mysteries of a dark cathedral of Sanctuary, playing alongside the heroes of Overwatch, or tuning in from home, we want you to feel you are entering universes alongside your friends as you celebrate and experience what we’re building next for our games, and hear from developers all across Blizzard about their vision for our games, their craft, and more.”

“What we’re building next.” The pessimist – or maybe just the realist – in me wants to say this doesn’t really mean anything at all, and we might only end up with details about a new patch for Dragonflight.

The optimist (and I do try and listen to that part of me, every so often) is dreaming bigger. We’re one year away from World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary. Wouldn’t this be an ideal time to reveal something big, set to release in 2024? We’ve talked before about how World of Warcraft 2 is what we need to keep making WoW great. Perhaps the time is now.

