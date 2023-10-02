A new month, a new WoW Dragonflight Trading Post. Featuring a witch’s broom-inspired mount and transmogs for Death Knights, Demon Hunters, and Druids, Halloween season is finally here, and it’s looking spooktacular. Well, kind of, because unfortunately one of the Druid transmogs actually can’t be worn by Druids. Yeah, that’s awkward.

Entitled ‘Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth,’ WoW‘s latest Druid transmog is absolutely gorgeous. Inspired by the Druid’s natural roots (pun entirely intended), it sees your Druid wield a leafy clawlike fist weapon, a stone dagger, or gnarled wooden staff. The problem is, you can’t actually use dual-wield as a Druid in the MMORPG.

As spotted by WoW content creator ‘Marvel,’ you can only transmog the fist and the dagger if you’re dual-wielding them – a luxury that Druids don’t actually have.

“Druids: This is a WARNING to not spend your Trading Post tenders on the druid-only fists and daggers,” she writes. “You can’t transmog them unless you’re wearing fists and daggers (we can’t wield fists and daggers). Unless they’re patched to work like artifact appearances, they’re not usable.”

This applies to both Feral and Guardian Druids, who are probably the two that need the weapons the most. Balance (or ‘Boomkin’), after all, is a ranged DPS spec, and Restoration is a supportive healer.

And it really is a pity: both of these look absolutely awesome, and don’t require you to actually splash the cash. Sure, it’s still worth grinding for Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth, but two out of four weapon transmogs being useless doesn’t feel great.

While we cross our fingers and hope for a patch, it’s worth spending your Trader’s Tender on things like the High Scholar’s Grand Staff (I need it for my Holy Priest) and the Lil’ Phylactery (or Lil’ KT) because it’s adorable. The Headmaster’s Skullcap is also perfect if you’re looking to cosplay a Spyro-style Alextrasza this spooky season, so I’d suggest picking that up, too.

