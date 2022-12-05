You’ll need a WoW Dragonflight leveling guide if you want to level up quickly in the latest expansion, because the level cap has been raised from 60 to 70. This is especially the case if you want to get started with the endgame content as soon as possible, including a bunch of new dungeons.

World of Warcraft’s leveling process has evolved a lot over the years, as the undeniable champion of our best MMOs list was also one of the pioneers of the genre. Initially, you could only obtain XP by defeating enemies and completing quests. In the latest iteration of the game however, there are various methods of acquiring XP including grinding mobs and questing, along with professions, running dungeons, and PvP content, which tie into the best WoW Dragonflight talents. What method works best will vary from person to person, so you’ll need to know your options, which is why this leveling guide has all the details on leveling up quickly in Dragonflight.

Dragonflight leveling tips

Here are some ways of leveling up quickly in Dragonflight:

Quests

Quests are the most well-known and utilised method for leveling up in a new expansion or even for new players picking up WoW for the first time. The concepts behind efficient questing are fairly universal through all zones in the game, but Dragonflight nails how to place quests in the four new zones. There are two types of quests you’ll be taking on – campaign quests and side quests – both of which will award XP, gold, and item rewards such as new gear. Campaign quests will progress the main storyline of the new expansion and are required to open up world quests and other activities around the dragon isles. Side quests are any quests outside the campaign found all over each zone.

The campaign will lead you down a linear path from location to location. Along this path, there will be ‘quest hubs’ where you can pick up side quests. These quests will generally be nearby, and you can increase your efficiency by making the most out of what is available at each location. These quests also reward additional gear for increasing character power, so you’ll be able to defeat enemies more efficiently, as well as toys and dragon-riding mount customizations. Additionally, players who only focus on the campaign won’t quite make it to the level cap due to not earning enough XP. Therefore, completing side quests alongside the campaign can help you make the most of your time.

It is worth mentioning player speed regarding questing as well. While in the past, players would stack as many buffs that increased their movement speed as possible to shorten travel time, with the introduction of dragon riding, no other method of travel can compete in terms of sheer speed. You can increase your dragon riding skills by collecting Dragon Glyphs’ located throughout the Dragon Isles. While one could go and gather all 48 glyphs immediately after acquiring their first dragon-riding mount early in the campaign, you should collect glyphs when convenient and refrain from taking significant detours, as you could use that time to earn XP instead.

Dungeons

It is well-known in the WoW community that you can repeatedly run dungeons to earn XP. Running dungeons is an excellent strategy to maximise the amount of XP you acquire, but you need to ensure you have a friendly group to play with. Some groups are picky about whom they invite, so having some existing pals in-game to jump in alongside is your best bet.

Professions

Dragonflight has completely overhauled professions in WoW. Not only are professions more robust, but you earn XP when crafting an item for the first time. This method requires players to acquire a /lot/ of crafting materials via gathering or the in-game auction house, but there are reports that players have been able to earn from three to seven levels worth of XP by doing so.

Gathering professions also reward extra XP. For example, mining and herbalism will reward XP each time a player mines an ore vein or picks an herb, while skinning awards XP by hunting monsters to gather leather. In addition, mining and herbalism are excellent for earning extra XP along the way, as the materials collected can be sold to other players for profit or can supplement crafting professions.

PvP

Initially, PvP content didn’t award XP to players, but that all changed late into Wrath of the Lich King, as XP can now be earned from anything that awards honor, aside from honorable kills. Running battlegrounds to gain levels is still a common practice amongst the player base, though it is often the most PvP-oriented players who choose this method. Leveling in PvP is not the fastest for most players, but it is very straightforward. There is no need to search zones for extra quests or grind mobs ad nauseam. Instead, you queue up for a battleground and join in as soon as it’s ready. This leveling method can be somewhat tedious, but if you love PvP, you’ll be level 70 before you know it.

The methods mentioned in this guide will work as standalone strategies to earn XP quickly, but for most players, it will be two or more of these methods used in combination that will yield the best results and help break up any monotony.