WoW Dragonflight pre-purchase goes live with Heroic and Epic Editions

World of Warcraft expansions have become a bi-yearly tradition for the MMORPG that hardened raiders and casual guildies alike all look forward to. Along with a giant shedload of new content – quests, raids, mounts, transmogs, class changes, abilities, factions, zones, pets, and god knows what else – each new expansion is a fresh frontier.

It’s a chance to break the established daily routine; to learn what works and what doesn’t, what new builds are viable and which aren’t; to find new daily grindstones on which to place your nose. Well, the time is almost here, guildmates. Dragonflight is officially available to pre-purchase as of last night, with a total of six different editions. You can find all the details on Blizzard’s news post, but we’ll run through the main differences here.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Editions

Base Edition

You get Dragonflight, which is reassuring. Also, if you pre-purchase any edition of the expansion you get Drakks, a very cute little Dracthyr pet who has his own mount.

Heroic Edition

As above, but add in Murkastrasza, a Murloc version of Alexstrasza the Life Binder, aspect of the red dragonflight (or murlocflight, in this case); the Tangled Dreamweaver, a forest dragon mount; and a level 60 character boost which can be used at any time.

Epic Edition

Along with the above, you also get a nifty wing cloak, the Wings of Awakening; a fancy crown formerly worn by Sindragosa, the Diadem of the Spell-Keeper; a toy which turns your character transparent; and 30 days of game time.

Complete Collection – Heroic Edition

This is for new players, or those who missed out on the last expansion. Along with everything from the Heroic tier, you also get every expansion up until now, plus a level 50 character boost and an Ensorcelled Everwyrm mount.

Complete Collection – Epic Edition

This includes everything from the Epic Edition plus everything from the Heroic Complete Collection and 60 days of game time.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

Collector’s Edition

This is a physical release which includes pins, an art book, and an Alexstrasza mousepad. It also includes everything from the Epic Edition, with the caveat that you won’t be able to enjoy your digital content until you receive the code in the physical box on release day. If you just can’t wait, however, you can order a digital option right now, then once the Collector’s Edition arrives the upgrade code will give you a Battle.net credit equal to your digital purchase.

