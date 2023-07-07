WoW might get more support classes, but only if you ask

As a healer main in World of Warcraft, I’ve been looking for a new support-style character for some time – it’s no secret Holy Priest isn’t the MMORPG‘s premier class right now. With the new Augmentation Evoker dropping with WoW Dragonflight 10.1.5, it looks like Blizzard is open to releasing more support specs – but only if we’re interested.

Chatting to Wowhead about all things 10.1.5, WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas reveals that there may be more support classes added to the game’s ever-expanding pool, but it’s dependent upon the reception to the Augmentation Evoker.

“Who knows what the future holds in terms of entirely new classes or anything like that,” he states, going on to clarify, “it’s unlikely that we would change existing specs to have this functionality.

“Even if historically, Enhancement Shaman may have signed up 15 years ago for this type of gameplay, if you’re playing that spec today or in recent years, you’re playing it because you like Shaman, you like playing melee DPS, you like doing big numbers as melee DPS.” As someone who has dabbled in the world of Enhancement Shaman, I can confirm big DPS numbers are very, very nice.

He goes on to highlight that the team “wouldn’t want to change that out from under people, but we’re excited to explore new types of interactions and cooperation between players and as we think to new editions of the game going forward. If this is successful and players are telling us they wish there were more flavors of it, like they wish they could be a melee version of this instead of just ranged, that’s something that we would look to find a home for.”

The Augmentation Evoker is a mix of straight damage and support, providing buffs to its nearby allies. Unlike my good ol’ Holy Priest, it’s quite an interesting mix, and I’m intrigued to see how it works in-game – I do have a Dracthyr, so maybe I’ll take it for a spin. Either way, more support characters is a win for me; Ion, I want more of them!

