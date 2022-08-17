WoW Shadowlands Fated affixes make hard raids even harder

WoW Shadowlands Fated affixes are a new feature for the game’s cadre of difficulty hounds. Once upon a time, in gaming’s highest profile MMORPG, it was enough to have just Normal and Heroic modes. Later Mythic got added, but the masochists in raiding guilds across the world were still not satisfied. And thus, with the advent of Shadowlands Season 4, we have the Fated Raid system. Each week, one of the expansion’s four raids becomes Fated, upgrading the health and damage of enemies and bosses, and giving each boss a special power, called an affix, that massively increases its difficulty. You can run Fated Raids on any difficulty, so if you were finding Mythic The Jailer just a little bit too easy, you’re covered. Let’s run through the affixes you’ll find in Sepulcher this week.

Vigilant Guardian, Lihuvim, and Jailer all gain Creation Spark. This ability inflicts a DoT that, when removed, dumps a buff on nearby players which increases their casting, attack speed, cooldown recharge, tick rate and movement speed by a significant amount. There are a couple of downsides, however. If no player is nearby when the DoT is removed, the player explodes for massive damage. Although the buff is seemingly beneficial, for bosses like The Jailer which require precise movement and positioning the speed increase will only make things harder; and needing to deal with another spell to coordinate soaking in already complex encounters is certainly a challenge.

Skolex, Prototype Pantheon, and Anduin all gain Reconfiguration Emitter. This ability creates an enemy which inflicts massive damage on the entire party, and is immune to damage either until its spell is interrupted or it casts once. The longer it stays active, the more damage it does, and when interrupted it deals a smaller amount of damage to all players. On the upside, when defeated it grants a buff to mastery, critical strike, versatility and avoidance, which scales according to how long its been active. For the bosses that already include interrupts in their sequences, like Prototype and Anduin, this is going to be painful.

Xy’mox, Dausagne, and Lords of Dread all gain Protoform Barrier. This ability creates two NPCs, one attackable, one healable, and doing so reduces their shared shield. If the barrier expires before it’s broken, it deals huge damage. If broken, it deals huge damage to the boss, and buffs all players with increased damage, healing, total health and increased absorbs. This is probably the least problematic of the four, as all it adds is an extra DPS/Healing challenge that ultimately pays off once cleared.

Finally, Halondrus and Rygelon both gain Chaotic Essence. This ability summons an essence which inflicts a small amount of raid-wide damage. When interacted with, the essence starts creating Chaotic Motes, which deal damage and split into more motes when killed. After 15 seconds, the essence disappears, and grants all players increased damage, healing, and absorbs, scaling based on how many Motes were killed. Aside from adding some additional damage to the encounter, this one shouldn’t be too tough to deal with.

