I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a Sylvanas Windrunner apologist through and through when it comes to World of Warcraft. Sure, she’s an absolutely horrible person, but the MMORPG just wouldn’t be the same without her. So, imagine my face when a new datamined transmog effectively lets you roleplay as Sylvanas from before the turbulent events of WoW Shadowlands – trust me when I say, I am very, very excited.

Spotted by the wonderful folks over at Wowhead, what appears to be an upcoming armor transmog lets you channel your inner Banshee Queen in impeccable style.

Sporting those huge, skull-ridden pauldrons and heavy purple gauntlets that are so unique to her, instead of her heavier, more pointed Shadowlands armor we’re getting a Wrath of the Lich King-style blast from the past. Her chestplate is the ornate cropped leather one with ornamental hangings, and her pants are exactly the same as the WotLK model.

The pauldrons do have the WotLK feathers on them, too, and when you put the transmog on a Blood Elf model the likeness is pretty uncanny. Given I run Blood Elf Shadow Priest on my Retail account, this is probably the best news of the year for me.

Wowhead does caution that the armor isn’t currently bound to any spells or abilities at the moment, so where Blizzard plans to use it remains unknown. I have to remain hopeful, though, because this would be a nerd dream come true for me.

Why? Well, my first big WoW expansion was Mists of Pandaria, but I only started making enough money to buy a subscription when Shadowlands released. While Sylvanas’ part in the overarching WoW story is… not great, I fell in love with her character by going back and playing WotLK and Legion, and genuinely wish things had gone differently for her.

But enough of my reminiscing – the Dark Lady doesn't approve of weakness.