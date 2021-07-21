Here’s how WoW’s Pandemic board game works

We’ve now got a better idea of how Blizzard and Z-Man Games’ upcoming WoW spin on Pandemic is going to work. We’ve known something was coming for a wee while, thanks to teases earlier this month, but we’ve now got the full lowdown.

Set to release this fall, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game features the board game’s signature gameplay, which tasks players with working together to stop a series of diseases before they destroy certain regions. Here, though, you’ll be working together to fight your way through the Scourge as you try to stop the fallen Prince Arthas.

You can expect a colossal board packed with forts, temples, battlegrounds, and other locations you’ll recognise from Azeroth. There are plenty of familiar faces across its plastic figures, too, as Thrall, Varian Wrynn, and Sylvanas are all included. WoW: Wrath of the Lich King is also getting quests – a brand-new mechanic for Pandemic that sends you across the frozen continent to battle entities and destroy relics.

You’ve also got a selection of Hero Cards that’ll give you an edge against foes in the form of equipment for more attack power during combat, unique mounts – of course – that’ll allow you to move more spaces each turn, and healing potions to restore your health.

Here’s the trailer:

Elsewhere in Azeroth, attention has been on the race to world’s first in Shadowland’s mythic Sanctum of Domination raid. Echo got there in the end, though not without some drama.

