World of Warships launches generous new starter package

World of Warships is one of the best WW2 games around, one which sees you taking control of famous warships from throughout history as you do battles with opponents from around the world. If you’ve always wanted to try it, but felt intimidated about joining an online game with such an established playerbase, the new starter package might make things a little bit easier.

So what would you get if you signed up to World of Warships today? Well, here’s a run-down of all the goodies on offer:

10 days of World of Warships Premium Account, enhancing your experience with access to content and features not usually available to those who play for free

1,000,000 credits, which are the main currency in the game. You’ll use this to buy new ships on the tech tree, new commanders, and other features

An extra port slot, which allows you to keep an extra warship in your armada

A six-skill-point commander for your ships

A choice of one of the three ships below: CALEDON (BRITISH TIER III CRUISER) ST. LOUIS (AMERICAN TIER III CRUISER) KOLBERG (GERMAN TIER III CRUISER)



All of those extras will help to make things a little easier for anybody who’s wading out into the ocean of warships for the first time.

History buffs will no doubt be drawn to the selection of historic warships that are available to newcomers as well. One of the game’s many strengths is the fact that it incorporates real warships from countries all over the world. Play for free

Before long, you’ll be out and battling on the high seas among the best of them. There are multiple classes of ship in the game, and each of them is best suited to playing a different role in battle. These encourage you to work cooperatively with your teammates in different ways, and help make each battle to feel a little different.

