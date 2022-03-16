This wrestling RPG is basically Earthbound with Randy Savage

I did not know that I wanted a wrestling RPG in Earthbound’s visual style until I saw the press release for WrestleQuest today. Officially announced during today’s [email protected] Showcase, WrestleQuest is a retro-style RPG where you try to make it to the top of the wrestling world, meeting a host of actual wrestling legends like Randy Savage and Andre the Giant as you go.

This is a turn-based RPG that “mixes real-time action with tactical choices”, according to a press release. Screenshots show wrestling matches where you have to control the hype of the crowd, as well as a karma system tracking whether you’re a heel or a face.

A number of real wrestlers will make licensed appearances in WrestleQuest, including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre the Giant, Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and “many more”. Developer Mega Cat Studios is primarily known for creating original, modern games on platforms like the NES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, so they certainly know how to make use of those retro game vibes.

WrestleQuest is due to launch in 2022 for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the trailer above and some screenshots below.

For more RPG games, you can follow that link.