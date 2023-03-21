Get 15 of the greatest PC games ever for less than $99

When it comes to the best PC games, a lot of names spring to mind. Diablo. The Witcher 3. XCOM 2. Disco Elysium. From stone-cold classics to modern hits, trying to decide how best to spend your hard-earned dollar can be tough – there’s so much to play, and so little time (and money) that you have to be very selective. So what if we told you that you could get 15 of the very greatest shooters, RPG games, and immersive sims ever to grace a gaming rig for less than $99 USD (£80 GBP)?

CDPR’s GOG is having a sale right now, and we’ve curated some of the best games and biggest bargains currently on offer. Spanning everything from ‘90s classics to ‘00s nostalgia bait and modern darlings, if you want to avoid triple figures, these are the best deals for the greatest PC games available right now:

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $12.76 USD down from $42.55 USD (£10.49 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

– $12.76 USD down from $42.55 USD (£10.49 GBP down from £34.99 GBP) Disco Elysium The Final Cut – $10.63 USD down from $42.55 USD (£8.79 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

– $10.63 USD down from $42.55 USD (£8.79 GBP down from £34.99 GBP) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $16.05 USD down from $48.64 USD (£13.19 GBP down from £39.99 GBP)

– $16.05 USD down from $48.64 USD (£13.19 GBP down from £39.99 GBP) Control Ultimate Edition – $12.76 USD down from $42.55 USD (£10.49 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

– $12.76 USD down from $42.55 USD (£10.49 GBP down from £34.99 GBP) Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition – $4.34 USD down from $28.94 USD (£3.59 GBP down from £23.79 GBP)

– $4.34 USD down from $28.94 USD (£3.59 GBP down from £23.79 GBP) XCOM 2 – $2.12 USD down from $42.55 USD (£1.79 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

– $2.12 USD down from $42.55 USD (£1.79 GBP down from £34.99 GBP) Metro Franchise Bundle – $13.98 USD down from $60.81 USD (£11.49 GBP down from £49.99 GBP)

– $13.98 USD down from $60.81 USD (£11.49 GBP down from £49.99 GBP) Amnesia The Dark Descent – $4.06 USD down from $20.32 USD (£3.39 GBP down from £16.78 GBP)

– $4.06 USD down from $20.32 USD (£3.39 GBP down from £16.78 GBP) Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition – $4.55 USD down from $18.23 USD (£3.79 GBP down from £14.99 GBP)

– $4.55 USD down from $18.23 USD (£3.79 GBP down from £14.99 GBP) Prince of Persia The Sands of Time – $2.09 USD down from $10.45 USD (£1.79 GBP down from £8.59 GBP)

– $2.09 USD down from $10.45 USD (£1.79 GBP down from £8.59 GBP) Thief 3 Deadly Shadows – $0.93 USD down from $8.50 USD (£0.79 GBP down from £6.99 GBP)

– $0.93 USD down from $8.50 USD (£0.79 GBP down from £6.99 GBP) Diablo + Hellfire Expansion – $7.99 USD down from $9.99 USD (£6.59 GBP down from £8.29 GBP)

– $7.99 USD down from $9.99 USD (£6.59 GBP down from £8.29 GBP) Metal Gear Solid – $6.56 USD down from $8.75 USD (£5.39 GBP down from £7.19 GBP)

So, with all three Metro games – 2033, Last Light, and Exodus, that’s 15 PC greats for the sum total of $98.82 USD (£80.75 GBP) precisely.

We’ve aimed to create a kind of whistle-stop tour of the best of gaming from the past 25 or so years here, but would especially recommend Prince of Persia The Sands of Time (it’s still the best one) and The Witcher 3. Control is also a fantastic shooter with a very novel aesthetic and attitude, and Lords of the Fallen is one of the best ARPGs ever. You can check out the full GOG sale here.

Otherwise, you might want to try some great free Steam games if you’re a big-time bargain hunter, or maybe some of the absolute greatest free games available on PC.