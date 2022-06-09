XCOM “absolutely” has a future, but Midnight Suns “too good to pass”

If you’re still kind of bummed that Firaxis’ new strategy game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, is not XCOM 3, then don’t worry – the studio hasn’t forgotten about the science fiction series. But its new Marvel tactical RPG was “too good” an opportunity to pass up, according to senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis.

“We just had this opportunity that was placed on our lap,” DeAngelis says. According to creative director Jake Solomon, Marvel approached Firaxis about getting the XCOM studio to create a game using the IP. This was around 2017, the year Firaxis released the War of the Chosen expansion for XCOM 2. “It’s totally natural to say, where else can we go? And frankly, that’s a blessing. That’s a good problem to have,” DeAngelis admits.

As much as XCOM 3 would have been a logical next step, it seems fate – and Solomon’s legendary passion for all things Marvel – intervened, and so the studio pivoted to Midnight Suns instead. “We can explore new territory that’s exciting,” DeAngelis points out, “these things that XCOM 3 aren’t necessarily about that we can do with this IP are incredibly exciting. We can blaze new ground there.”

But DeAngelis is also keen to reassure fans that XCOM has not been forgotten. “We are enormous fans of XCOM,” he says. “We love it. There’s absolutely a future for it. But this was just an opportunity that’s too good to pass up.”

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is October 7, 2022, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to pre-order now, and there will be DLC and microtransactions. Check out our full thoughts on Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay in our hands-on preview.