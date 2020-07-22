Yakuza: Like a Dragon Steam release date set for November

The Yakuza series has been getting regular PC releases through Steam for some time, but those launches have been substantially delayed from their console counterparts. It looks like that’s changing with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, as Sega has confirmed that the PC release date will land in November, right alongside the console versions.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is scheduled to hit PC in November via Steam and the Windows Store. Sega has not yet provided a specific date for release, but an early Microsoft Store listing suggests the game will launch on November 13. That date could shift ahead of any official announcement, but the listing does suggest a pretty solid target.

Pre-orders for Yakuza: Like a Dragon are now live on Steam, and there’s a whole lot of pricier special edition options for additional content. Any pre-order will get you you the Legends Costume Set, featuring costumes from series veterans like Kiryu, Daigo, Haruka, and Sayama, while you’ll need to spring for the Hero Edition – $69.99 / £64.99 / €69.99 or Legendary Hero Edition – $89.99 / £74.99 / €89.99 to get access to additional jobs and progressively more cosmetics.

Sega has also provided a new trailer with the first look at the English dub, featuring Star Trek’s George Takei as the Arakawa family patriarch.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a big departure for the series. It forgoes the traditional brawling in favour of turn-based combat in the vein of RPG games, and ditches venerable series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in favour of our new hero, Ichiban Kasuga. Thankfully, it also seems to mean the end of our lengthy wait for PC ports.