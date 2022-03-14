Next Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel event restricts self-defeat decks

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel‘s N and R Rarity Festival is coming soon to the digital card game, and it aims to correct the self-defeating trend that dominated the last major event. Konami has announced a few early details on the upcoming event, and it seems the developers intend to actively discourage self-damage decks this time around.

The N and R Rarity Festival, which runs from March 23 through April 3, will allow decks exclusively to N and R rarity cards, which should hopefully let you put together a competitive deck without too much cash or grinding. The event will once again have you collecting medals for rewards, and you will earn those medals whether you win, lose, or draw.

Getting medals for losses is what led players to build decks that damaged themselves in the previous XYZ Festival – it was much faster to grind through quick losses for medals rather than longer wins. While the devs eventually boosted the rewards for wins in an effort to counteract the self-damage decks, many players still preferred to play by racing for losses.

This time, “cards that can easily be used to defeat oneself” will be “semi-limited, limited, or forbidden”. We haven’t gotten a full ban list yet – that will happen on March 17 – but archetypes including True Draco, True King, Megalith, Majespecter, Generaider, Timelord, Phantasm Spiral Dragon, and Tenyi will also be restricted.

