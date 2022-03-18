Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel NR Festival banlist and rewards revealed

Konami has now confirmed the Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel NR Festival banlist and rewards, and the devs weren’t kidding about cracking down on the self-defeating decks that dominated the previous XYZ event. In a new in-game update, the full list of forbidden and limited cards has been unveiled, and if you don’t feel like scrolling through a zillion menus to find it, we’ve got the full list.

It’s looking like there’ll be much less grinding here, too, as all gem rewards – a total of 2,300 gems – will be obtainable with 10,000 medals. Legacy packs will be awarded every 1,000 medals up to the apparent cap of 20,000. You will earn medals whether you win, lose, or draw, but we don’t know how many medals each match will earn you. Konami adjusted the medal rewards multiple times during the XYZ event, both to combat self-defeat decks and to allay players’ complaints about the length of the grind.

The full name of this event is the N and R Rarity Festival, and as that title suggests, all SR and UR cards have been banned. Much of the rest of the banlist is dedicated to stamping out self-damage cards.

Here’s the full list.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel NR Festival Banlist

Forbidden cards

All SR and UR cards are forbidden

R – Bad Reaction to Simochi

R – Chain Energy

R – Destructive Draw

R – Dice Jar

R – Galaxy Wave

R – Kuriphoton

R – Malevolent Mech – Goku En

R – Performapal Popperup

R – Satellarknight Alsahm

R – Secret Blast

R – White Veil

N – Abyssal Designator

N – Appointer of the Red Lotus

N – Banquet of Millions

N – Chain Burst

N – Darklord Nurse Reficule

N – Destruction of Destiny

N – Extinction on Schedule

N – Garbage Lord

N – Giant Koazky



N – Hieroglyph Lithograph

N – Lucky Punch

Limited cards

Each of these cards is limited to one copy per deck.

R – Backfire

R – Bad Luck Blast

R – Dark Snake Syndrome

R – Des Koala

R – Fairy Wind

R – Fish of the Unrivaled Tenyi

R – Megalith Phul

R – Moon Mirror Shield

R – Morphing Jar #2

R – Orcust Harp Horror

R – Poison Mummy

R – Planet Pathfinder

R – Self-Destruct Ant

R – Spiritual Fire Art – Kurenai

R – Stealth Bird

R – Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

R – Tenyi Spirit – Vishuda

R – True Draco Apocalypse

R – Utgarda, Generaider Boss of Delusion

N – Blasting the Ruins

N – Fire Trooper

N – Fists of the Unrivaled Tenyi

N – Kozaky’s Self-Destruct Button

N – Left Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Left Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Mecha-Dog Marron

N – Memory Crusher

N – Michion, the Timelord

N – Misfortune

N – Needle Ball

N – Phantasm Spiral Battle

N – Right Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Right Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Sea Stealth Attack

Semi-limited cards

Each of these cards is limited to two copies per deck.

R – Brian Control

R – Dreiath II, the True Dracocalvary General

R – Harmonizing Magician

R – Magical Meltdown

R – Megalith Bethor

R – Night Dragolich

R – Psi-Reflector

R – Psychic Blade

R – Star Seraph Scepter

R – Zolga the Prophet

N – Majespecter Crow – Yata

N – Majespecter Raccoon – Bunbuku

N – Raphion, the Timelord

