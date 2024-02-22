League of Legends game Project L reveals its real title is 2XKO

We can finally stop calling Riot’s 2D fighting game set in the world of League of Legends ‘Project L’. On February 22, the developer shared its real title, as promised: 2XKO. Along with brand new videos, social media channels were launched to get the hype underway and share more information.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the official 2XKO account created in December 2022 says the fighting game is “pronounced how it’s spelled.” Along with the title announcement, new footage was shared with executive producer Tom Cannon describing what Riot Games has in store for us.

You can watch the short video below, which provides insights into the collaborative development process, community feedback, and a 2024 preview that promises more updates soon. According to the X account, it won’t be long until some lucky players will get hands-on experience, too, with “2XKO playtests coming soonish”.

Cannon also encouraged fans to come to Evo Japan in April 2024 to try the playable demo.

In addition to the Year in Preview video, another video, titled ‘Project L is now 2KXO’ shows off the dynamic combat, colorful settings, and refreshing 2D style. The match backdrops are particularly gorgeous and reminiscent of the Fortiche animation that made the Netflix series Arcane so brilliant.

The promotional material for the upcoming 2v2 tag-based fighter has heavily featured LoL champions Ekko and Ahri previously, and this new footage is no different.

Fans have showcased the patience of saints while following the game’s journey, which, according to Cannon, has required additional developers to come on board to realize its potential.

The more that’s unveiled, the more we’re excited to try out this fresh take on the LoL world and get a feel for the characters and movesets. 2D fighters are not commonplace these days, and it’s a net positive to see a hugely popular name spin-off in creative directions.

If you’re in the mood for some Runeterra action while we wait for the 2XKO release date — there’s no official word on that exact detail, just yet — check out our League of Legends tier list.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.