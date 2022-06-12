A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to Game Pass in 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem Game Pass release was confirmed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase today, which will come to the service in 2022 on day one. Along with that, a brand new gameplay trailer from the adventure game sequel was shown.

Other than the big news about a Game Pass day one release, the new A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay trailer showed off the rat game‘s improved graphics tech – as well as the various ways the characters will be able to dispatch enemy soldiers, which looks even more distressing than the first game. Knocking enemies into swarms of rats has never looked more scary and more fun, and you should be able to control them as well.

A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up a while after the events of the first game. From the little story the trailer reveals, main character Amicia has somehow lost contact with her brother Hugo – who, at the end of Innocence, was just beginning to gain control over his seemingly magical ability to command rats. Without Hugo around, though, the swarms of rats become a threat once again.

The trailer can be seen below.

Requiem looks like it will continue Innocence’s mix of stealth, combat, and puzzle gameplay, with a little horror too. A Plague Tale: Requiem will arrive later in 2022, with a Game Pass release confirmed.

