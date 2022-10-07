Looking at the A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements, it appears that the stealth game will be able to cater to a wide variety of gaming PCs. However, you’ll need a current generation graphics card if you’re hoping to meet the recommended specs.

You can meet the A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements without having the best graphics card on the market, as developer Asobo Studio suggests the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590 provide just enough horsepower. However, you shouldn’t expect performance to exceed 30fps using ‘Low’ settings at a 1080p resolution.

If you’re hoping to crank up the game’s quality settings higher, you’ll want to grab the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. The latter allows you to unlock Nvidia DLSS to further boost fps, but both of these pixel pushers should be capable enough to drive A Plague: Tale Requiem at 60fps using ‘Ultra’ settings at a native 1080p resolution.

A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements

Minimum

(30fps / 1080p / Low) Recommended

(60 fps / 1080p / Ultra) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4690K

AMD FX 8300 Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 590 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM 4GB 8GB Storage 55GB 55GB SSD

As with many other recent games, A Plague Tale: Requiem will run on a hard drive, but installing it on the best SSD for gaming that you have should significantly improve your gameplay experience. Faster storage can help with load times, but can also affect asset streaming speed, leading to less texture pop in.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Steam Deck compatibility

Valve hasn’t announced what category the A Plague: Tale Requiem Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. The previous game in the series did receive the coveted ‘Verified’ status, so hopefully this latest entry in the series will at least be ‘Playable’.

Take the A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run A Plague Tale: Requiem?