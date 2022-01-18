Wallace and Gromit creator Aardman is developing a “mad, open-world” game

The studio behind Wallace and Gromit (as well as the excellent Chicken Run and Flushed Away) is creating a bonkers open-world game, it seems. As spotted by TechRadar, esteemed animation studio Aardman has posted a job listing for a level and narrative designer working on games who will help build “a mad, open world and fill it with compelling stories”.

There’s very little to go on in terms of what the game will be, exactly, in the job description. However, we do know it’ll be a “brand-new IP” so it won’t tie into any of the studio’s existing worlds, though it sounds like we can expect it to be as fun and distinctive as Aardman’s adventures have been so far, given the role is aimed at helping to “build” a “mad” open world and create “compelling” stories within it.

There’s a smattering of other clues giving us an idea of what the game will be, too. “We’ll be scoping out the size and structure of our world, the player journey from end to end and the way we implement and explore our core, open-ended mechanics,” the description reads. It also indicates that the game will be in the “3D action-adventure genre”.

Elsewhere, the studio makes clear that its focus is “inventive mechanics and compelling characters imbued with the humour, love, and craftsmanship” the studio is well-known for. So, hopefully we can expect a suitably zany and original action-adventure game to emerge.

Come make games at Aardman! We're looking for a Level/Narrative Designer to help us build a mad, open world and fill it with compelling stories. Learn more and apply here: https://t.co/8HcsU5Gjwg pic.twitter.com/Yl39I9Jz1j — Aardman (@aardman) January 13, 2022

The good news is it looks certain whatever the mystery game is will head to both PC and console, and Aardman explains it’s partnered with a “major publisher” to bring it to life.

There are a couple of other listings currently live that similarly tie into creating this new game, though there are fewer details to be gleaned in their descriptions. Darn it. Looks like we’ll have to keep a weather eye out for more news on what this new game will be. For now, though, you can always check out our rundown of the upcoming PC games on the nearer horizon, or the new PC games already out that you can play, like, right now.