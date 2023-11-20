Against the Storm is gearing up to be one of Steam’s biggest indie strategy games yet and it hasn’t even left early access. With a perfect 10/10 rating and thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews, the fantastical city builder is finally on its way to a full release as Eremite Games and Hooded Horse now say 1.0 is just around the corner. If you’ve been waiting to jump into the dark fantasy world and lead its wilderness to success, this could be your call.

Eremite Games’ debut strategy game on PC, Against the Storm, quickly soared through Steam’s charts as one of the platform’s most successful city builders. You’ll find it near the peak of the genre’s top-rated entries on Steam, with almost 15,000 positive reviews and an overwhelmingly positive rating overall under its belt. A little over a year after its initial early access launch, Against the Storm is ready to fully release and drop its massive 1.0 update.

Against the Storm leaves early access soon, with its full release date falling on Friday, December 8, just in time for the holiday season. If you’re not familiar with the game’s indie developer yet, you may instead recognize publisher Hooded Horse from its work on other highly-rated city builders and strategy games such as Clanfolk, Empires of the Undergrowth, Necesse, Old World, and Xenonauts 2.

If you’re interested in checking the dark fantasy builder out for yourself, you can grab it right now for just $29.99 / £24.99 on Steam. Against the Storm focuses on your ability as the Queen’s Viceroy to lead and rebuild civilization alongside the wildlife amid a chaotic post-apocalyptic environment. There are harpies and humans, and everything in between, making it stand out among the genre’s other great games.

I’ve spent a bit of time in the early access build myself, and would wholeheartedly recommend giving it a shot. I don’t usually spend much time in strategy games, but this one kept me hooked for a good while with how it draws on animals, mythology, and of course, fantasy, to create a unique city builder. There are so many historical strategy games out there, so I’ll take all the fantasy that the strategy genre has to offer.

