A dog named Peanut Butter will be speedrunning at AGDQ 2024 this week, making him the first pooch to speedrun at the event and help raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. P.B. and his owner ‘JSR_’ have already gone viral thanks to a trailer for the event, but now that it’s almost here you’ll want to know exactly how to watch the run, among many others, and donate.

Peanut Butter and JSR_ will be speedrunning 1985 NES game Gyromite this week, and you can even get an idea of what to expect from a 25-minute speedrun of the game, Peanut Butter included, in JSR_’s video below. It’s not exactly a speedrun of Elden Ring, but some of the best PC games will be at the show, but there’s still going to be a great mix of runs.

“This speedrun was directed by JSR_, but all inputs were made by my Shiba Inu, Peanut Butter. No assistance, autofire, macros, or save states were used,” JSR_ writes in the description of the speedrun.

“This took years of training. I wanted to train him to do something special, when I realized as a puppy that he was much smarter than most other dogs I’ve seen. Since I’m a speedrunner (and PB was literally named after, you know, getting a ‘PB’ in a speedrun) it only made sense to me.

Peanut Butter is directed by JSR_ to use a custom controller with different colored pads connected to the inputs in Gyromite, and I can’t help but think he deserves all the treats in the world.

P.B. and JSR_ will be doing the run remotely but JSR_ adds that he’ll be at the live event, the first since 2020, afterward. The run starts on Tuesday, January 16, at 11am PT / 2pm ET, 7pm GMT, and January 17 at 6am AEDT.

The show will be live all week over on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel, and you can catch up on runs after they’ve aired on the event’s YouTube channel as well. Don’t forget that AGDQ 2024 starts on Sunday, January 14, and runs until Sunday, January 21. You can donate right here too.

I’m also incredibly excited for the Super Monkey Ball, Sonic Adventure 2, Hades race, and Borderlands 2 co-op as well. In fact, you can support the Prevent Cancer Foundation and get some of these games dirt cheap on Steam right now.

