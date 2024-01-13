Get $150 worth of excellent Steam games for less than the price of one

If you can’t wait for some excellent Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 runs and would rather play some of the great games yourself, Humble has teamed up for a bundle worth over $150. You can nab seven games on Steam like Borderlands 2, Bayonetta, Celeste, and even Sonic Adventure 2. The best part, whatever you pay goes to the same charity AGDQ is raising money for.

Borderlands 2 and Sonic Adventure 2 are two games I love very much. They couldn’t be further apart from each other, but they’re two excellent Steam games you can nab, alongside some other bangers, for as little as $10. The iconic co-op FPS game is just the tip of the iceberg though.

The money goes to a good cause and we get some truly astounding games, so everybody wins. With AGDQ 2024 around the corner and also promising to raise a lot of money for charity, now’s a great time to get involved.

You’ve got until Saturday, January 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT and 1am AEDT January 28 to get in on the action.

Humble AGDQ games bundle

You can nab seven games worth well over $150 with the Humble bundle, with any money given going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The minimum donation is $10 / £7.91, but you can give as much as you’d like. Here are all the included games:

Bayonetta

Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition

Celeste

Sprawl

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Astalon Tears of the Earth

Sonic Adventure 2 and DLC

You can catch AGDQ 2024 from Sunday, January 14 all the way through Sunday, January 21, with each of the games in this bundle having a pretty big speedrun throughout the event. Every single game will be given as a Steam key, so if you’ve already got a couple of the releases but still want the astronomical savings it’s worth buying and giving some codes to friends. Especially for the likes of Borderlands 2, which you can play in co-op.

If you’re excited about what 2024 has to offer in games then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the essential upcoming PC games and the best PC games currently on the platform.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.