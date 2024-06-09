22-year-old classic RTS is finally getting a big remake soon

We finally have a release date for Age of Mythology: Retold, as the ground-up remake of the 2002 RTS classic is coming sooner rather than later. Trading out the realism in Age of Empires for the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons, you’ll be engaging in the same level of strategy you were two decades ago, but with some modern graphics and mechanics.

The original AoM is a stone-cold classic, and while it did get an Extended Edition in 2014, Age of Mythology: Retold is a whole different ball game. Zeus’ lightning, Norse dragons, earthquakes, and falling meteors are all at your disposal, so swords and shields aren’t all you’ll need to master in the hope of prevailing.

It’s not just gods either, as you’ll have the monsters of mythology on your side for battle in all their RTS game glory: trolls, mummies, centaurs, cyclops, and even blinged-up crocodiles will be available to help turn the tide.

There are also multiple campaigns of 50 missions, and you can fight against your friends or AI on dozens of procedurally generated game maps once you are done with the narrative.

Age of Mythology: Retold is coming out Wednesday September 4, but pre-ordering the Premium Edition of the game now will get you seven days early access. The RTS is also coming to PC and consoles on the same day.

This article is part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox showcase and Summer Game Fest 2024. We’ll keep bringing you everything on all the biggest and best upcoming PC games as it happens. In the meantime, have a look through the best PC games in 2024 if you’re seeking something new.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.