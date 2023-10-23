Alan Wake 2 PC specs demand DLSS or FSR 2

Developer Remedy has finally officially released the official system requirements for Alan Wake 2, just ahead of its upcoming release. To a lot of people’s horror, the highly-anticipated sequel has some of the most demanding PC specs, and the use of DLSS and FSR2 are a necessity if you want to unlock the mysteries of Bright Falls without issue.

Some of the best PC games released this year have had highly demanding system requirements, that would make most PCs sweat, however, even setups with the best graphics cards may struggle to run Alan Wake 2 when it launches this week. The recently released system requirements were shared on the official Twitter (X) account, where it was revealed that the upscaling technologies of Nvidia DLSS and AMD FS2 are essential if you want to play the long-awaited horror sequel.

The Alan Wake 2 system requirements call for DLSS and FSR 2 for every single tier, from minimum to ultra settings. While it’s not unexpected to have these upscaling technologies referred to, their inclusion for even the minimum specs suggests that Alan Wake 2 was developed with them in mind. The minimum requirements call for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, or AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU, which can run the game at a consistent 30 fps at a 1080p resolution, with DLSS and FS2 set to ‘quality’. The recommended settings, can be achieved with the inclusion of an RTX 30 series GPU as part of your rig, like an RTX 3060, which can run at 30 fps with DLSS and FSR 2 set to balance. Or, the use of an RTX 3070 can achieve 60 fps with the upscaling technologies set to performance mode.

While the system requirements are likely to put a strain on a lot of people’s PC gaming setups, the end results of the game running on the required hardware are nothing but remarkable. Remedy and Nvidia recently partnered up to give Alan Wake 2 DLSS 3.5 and path tracing support on day one, and the previews available through screenshots and video footage are incredible to witness. Highly rendered environments feel full of life thanks to the realistic dynamic lighting that path tracing can offer, and thanks to the upscaling powers of DLSS 3.5, the gameplay looks almost seamless.

There’s still time to upgrade your rig in preparation for the Alan Wake 2 release date, and picking up one of the best SSDs for gaming can help make sure you have enough storage in-time for launch. If you can’t wait and want to get your next horror fix as soon as possible, our best horror games guide is full of some of the best horrifying experiences to have this Halloween season.