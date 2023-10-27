Do I need to play Alan Wake 1 before Alan Wake 2?

Should I play Alan Wake 1 before Alan Wake 2? The highly anticipated Alan Wake 2 is finally here, more than a decade after the release of the first game. The beloved, genre-bending physiological horror game has been such a long time in the making that you may have completely forgotten the events of Alan Wake, or perhaps you’ve never played it at all.

Can I play Alan Wake 2 without playing 1?

You can play Alan Wake 2 without playing Alan Wake 1 or its American Nightmare expansion first, however, it helps to have a basic understanding of the first game’s events. This is briefly explained during the early hours of Alan Wake 2, but we also recommend watching Remedy’s own recap video above for more information.

During the first game, Alan Wake started to experience ‘The Dark Presence’, a mysterious evil force capable of creating creatures and consuming people, eventually taking Wake by the end of the game. In Alan Wake 2, you find Wake in The Dark Place, having been trapped there for ten years, filling the real life gap between the original release date and now.

If you do want to play Alan Wake first, there’s a Steam sale on the original Alan Wake games (not the remaster), including American Nightmare until November 2, 2023. Alan Wake Remastered is also on sale in the Epic Games Store until November 1, 2023.

