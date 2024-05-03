Last year’s creepiest thriller game is now its cheapest price yet

Alan Wake 2 has been sending chills down the spine of gamers since the end of last year. If you’ve been waiting for it to go on sale before buying, we’ve got good news: it’s now 20% off as part of the Humble Bundle Spring Sale, giving you a chance to get this amazing game at its lowest price ever.

Alan Wake 2 was only released last year, so we’re excited to see it on sale so soon. In the words of our reviewer, Andrew Farrell, the game is, “a truly remarkable experience” that offers “intense gameplay, a twisty, dark story, and more secrets and surprises than you could imagine.” You can read our full Alan Wake 2 review if you want to find out more – but, if you don’t have time, we gave it a 9/10, instantly earning it a spot on our list of the best horror games.

While this is one of the highlights of the Humble Bundle Spring Sale, it’s not the only big inclusion. The selection of games on offer is enormous, with some up to 90% off:

The Humble Bundle Spring Sale runs from Friday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 21, so don’t miss your chance to nab all these bargains.

We love sale events like this, and even when it’s not running sales, Humble is one of the best places for cheap bundles, like the huge Cyberpunk 2077 x Witcher bundle which saves you $343.

Do we hear you asking “Do I need to play Alan Wake 1 before Alan Wake 2“? The short answer is no, but our guide can make sure you’re all up to speed.

