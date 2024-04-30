Save $343 with this huge Cyberpunk x Witcher bundle

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle, which gives fans a chance to become more deeply immersed in two of CD Projekt Red’s most enticing worlds to date. The Witcher x Cyberpunk 2077 collects together digital copies of 19 Darkhorse publications that tie in to both franchises, and at $18, you’re only paying about $0.95 for each of them. Usually, these comics would cost $361, so $18 is an absolute steal.

The Witcher fans will be especially pleased, as the bundle contains seven volumes of the comic book tie-in, two comic adaptations of the books, one volume of The Witcher Ronin manga, an art book, and a reference book, which will give you plenty to do while you wait for The Witcher 4 release date. Cyberpunk 2077 is not poorly served though, with six volumes of the comics and a reference book – the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods are great and all, but these comics are a fantastic medium for anyone wanting more from its world.

As always with Humble Bundle, you’re not just getting a bargain – you’re also helping to raise money for charity. The particular bundle was made in support of Special Effect, a charity dedicated to finding ways of making videogames accessible to people with disabilities.

Here’s a full list of everything contained in the Witcher x Cyberpunk 2077 Bundle:

Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice (comic)

The Witcher Volume 1: House of Glass (comic)

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout (comic)

Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word (comic)

The Witcher Volume 2: Fox Children (comic)

The Witcher Volume 3: Curse of Crows (comic)

The Witcher: Ronin (manga)

Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher: Lesser Evil (comic)

Cyberpunk 2077: Where’s Johnny (comic)

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team (comic)

The World of the Witcher (reference book)

Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher: A Grain of Truth (comic)

The Witcher Volume 4: Of Flesh and Flame (comic)

The Witcher Volume 5: Fading Memories (comic)

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams (comic)

The Witcher Volume 6: Witch’s Lament (comic)

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 (reference book)

The Witcher Volume 7: The Ballad of Two Wolves (comic)

Gwent: Art of The Witcher Card Game (art book)

The bundle is only available until Saturday May 18, so you have less than three weeks to get your hands on these fantastic comics.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more ways to scratch that Witcher itch, our list of the best Witcher 3 mods has some pretty cool stuff in it. Our Witcher Remake release date estimates will also hopefully get you hyped up for the remake of the first game in the series.

