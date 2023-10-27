Searching for the Alan Wake 2 rifle location? When it comes to fighting from a distance, there aren’t many powerful options to pick from. While you do have the option of firing your shotgun from several meters away, you’re going to have a much easier time if you find the rifle.

The rifle gives Saga the ability to take down distant enemies with ease, a strength the Alan Wake 2 crossbow struggles with unless you focus on unlocking the best weapon upgrades. It’s important to have a versatile arsenal of weapons to handle every situation in Alan Wake 2, so don’t be so quick to put away that shotgun just yet.

Alan Wake 2 rifle location

The Alan Wake 2 rifle can be found in the nursing home’s Wellness Center. This area is located on the far west side of Bright Falls, but you won’t be able to access it until Saga has dealt with everything in Watery. Getting the rifle is straightforward compared to the shotgun and crossbow, but there’s a riddle involved in getting it.

As you make your way through the Wellness Center, you need to enter a computer password to get a door open. The computer also has a mail application that reveals someone is hiding a rifle in the building, along with a riddle as a security measure.

It turns out the rifle has been hidden away in the room next to the computer room, however, the door is missing a doorknob. Another email gives a hint as to its location, highlighting that it’s in a glass case near some flowers. Head back to the place you entered the Wellness Center from to find the reception desk near some plants.

Go left through the doors, then go right through the single door and enter the reception area. Walk forward to find the missing doorknob waiting for you in a box. Pick it up and attach it to the door in question. Open the door to find the rifle right inside waiting for you. The only problem you might encounter is that the rifle takes up a lot of space, so you may need to make some space in your inventory first.

That’s all you need to do to get the Alan Wake 2 rifle. If you’re more interested in playing as Alan, check out our guide to the best Words of Power upgrades to give yourself the best chance of survival. When you’re done, don’t forget to read our Alan Wake 2 review if you haven’t already to see our verdict on the highly anticipated game.