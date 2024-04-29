Free-to-play MMORPG Albion Online is finally launching its European servers, so if you’re looking to try something new after investing time in World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14, you can’t go wrong here. With a unique classless system, a completely player-driven economy, and a whole host of loot to collect, Albion Online already has millions of players you can join today.

Up until now, playing Albion Online in Europe has been a struggle, but the arrival of new regional servers means that the MMORPG played by over a million active users can open its doors to even more of us. With seven years of updates and over 70,000 player reviews on Steam, which amount to a ‘mostly positive’ rating, now’s the time to try the online fantasy adventure.

The new European and MENA (Middle East and Northern Africa) servers are important because they finally make Albion Online basically global. Previously, the game was available only in Asia and the Americas. Now, prospective players in Europe will be met with better ping, lower latency, and in-game events tailored to their own time zones. The days of lag and connection issues are over.

Everyone in the new European realm will start on the same footing, and all the updates over the last seven years are included from day one. You can also claim city plots or private islands in Albion Online, and the new servers offer up barren swathes of land to choose from, perfect for new players.

So what sets Albion apart from other MMORPGs and makes it worth a try? Well, you can sign up and try it for free, and it boasts a unique ‘classless’ skill system based around the mantra of ‘you are what you wear.’ Similar to how Final Fantasy 14’s job system is dictated by whatever weapon you’re using, Albion Online uses a class system that reflects what armor and weapons you have equipped.

The player-driven economy of Albion Online is dictated by items crafted by players – not only will you make everything you use yourself, but you’ll buy and sell these items with players at local markets, dictating how the MMO’s economy evolves.

The European and MENA servers for Albion Online are live as of Monday April 29, on both PC and mobile platforms. You can get involved for free on Steam right now.

