Alienware launches two new gaming laptops with 480Hz displays

Alienware has just released what may be two of the best gaming laptops, the m17 R5 and x17 R2. Both are filled to the brim with cutting edge features and the kind of specs you’d expect from a premium portable powerhouse. However, both of these devices are also the first of their kind, as they each boast a class-leading refresh rate of 480Hz.

The Alienware m17 R5 is the most powerful of the two gaming laptops, packing up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and the best graphics cards from both team red and team green. However, opting for a Radeon configuration may be the smart move as it allows you to unlock the full suite of features in the AMD Advantage platform.

AMD Smart Shift Max makes its debut on these Alienware gaming laptops, allowing the system to dynamically shift power between the Radeon GPU and Ryzen APU for the best possible performance. That’s not forgetting the benefits of AMD Smart Access Graphics, Smart Access Memory, and Smart Shift Eco too, which you can read more about here.

If you prefer to play your games using the best gaming CPU from Intel, then the x17 R2 is the right fit for you. You can choose between the Core i7 12700H or i9 12900HK and pair it with Nvidia GPUs up to the all-powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

You can pick up the Alienware m17 R5 from today, with prices starting at $1,599.99 USD / £1,798.99, whereas the X17’s lowest price points are a touch more expensive at $2,249.99 USD / £2,498.99 GBP. However, you should expect to pay more for models with the 480Hz panel.