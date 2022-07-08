Dominate in Valorant with 40% off this Alienware gaming monitor

The Alienware AW2521H boasts the kinds of specs that easily put it in the running for the title of best gaming monitor, particularly if you’re after a display to primarily play competitive FPS games like Valorant, CSGO, or Rainbow Six Siege. While it would normally cost around $600 USD / £600 GBP, you can bag this 360Hz monster with a 40% hefty discount right now on over on Amazon.

For just $379.00 USD / £478.00 GBP, this Alienware gaming monitor packs a serious gaming punch. The AW2521H is a cut above many of the other 360Hz displays you’ll find on the market today, as it uses an IPS panel rather than the more commonplace, lower quality TN options. This technology gives the screen the ability to cover up to 99% of the sRGB colour space, meaning it can produce vivid images that retain the accuracy of the creator’s intent. Check prices

As you might expect given its 360Hz refresh rate, the AW2521H has a lightning fast 1ms grey-to-grey response time, so it’ll never let you down when it comes to holding an angle against would-be enemy peakers. It supports Nvidia G-Sync technology too, keeping torn frames at bay and helping to keep input lag as low as possible since you won’t need to turn on VSync.

It comes with some creature comforts too, including a built-in USB hub that gives your system an extra three ports to more conveniently plug in the best gaming keyboard and mouse. Last, but not least, the AW2521H features customisable AlienFX RGB lighting too, making it both a performant and pretty gaming monitor.