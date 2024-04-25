Helldivers 2 players need to download this new AMD GPU update

The latest AMD Radeon driver update for its gaming GPUs not only adds support for upcoming game Manor Lords, but also improves performance in Helldivers 2, according to the company. AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.4.1 also fixes a number of stability and performance issues on the company’s RDNA 2 graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 6800.

Indeed, this new AMD driver isn’t just for gamers who own one of the firm’s best graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but also for owners of its last-gen Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. If you have one of the latter, the new driver contains fixes for some of the latest games, including Horizon Forbidden West. In addition, this new AMD driver download provides full support for upcoming medieval strategy epic, Manor Lords.

The part of the release notes that really stood out to us, though, was the “performance improvements for Helldivers 2” bullet in the Fixed Issues section. If you’ve been struggling with frame rate issues in this game on your AMD GPU, then you’ll want to download this new driver. If you want to run this game, make sure you also check out the Helldivers 2 system requirements.

Meanwhile, there’s a big list of fixes for games running on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, based on the last-gen RDNA 2 architecture. These include intermittent crashes in Lords of the Fallen, artifacts in water when playing Horizon Forbidden West, and driver timeouts in OverWatch 2 if you have Radeon Boost enabled.

You can download the new AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.4.1 GPU driver for Radeon GPUs from here, and we’ve listed all the fixes and known issues below.

Adrenalin 24.4.1 fixed issues

Performance improvements for Helldivers 2.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.

Rainbow-like artifacts may appear in water environments while playing Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 with Radeon Boost enabled on Radeon RX 6000 and above series graphics products.

Intermittent application freeze when first launching SteamVR using the Quest Link feature on Meta Quest 2.

Intermittent system or application crash when screen sharing using Microsoft Teams.

Intermittent application crash changing Anti-Aliasing settings while playing Enshrouded on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.

Display colors may appear “dim” or “washed out” after closing Enshrouded with Auto HDR enabled.

Adrenalin 24.4.1 known issues

Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition or Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.

Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.

Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.[Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

As always, it’s good to see AMD stomping on driver issues with its latest update, and there’s a lot of good news for owners of older GPUs here. If you’re looking for a graphics card upgrade from AMD’s stable, check out our Radeon RX 7800 XT review, as this GPU offers fantastic performance and loads of memory for its sub-$500 price.