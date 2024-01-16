What are the Helldivers 2 system requirements? The follow-up to indie hit Helldivers is due for release in early February, and it brings back the chaotic co-op action bigger and better than ever.

Will you need the best graphics card to get the game running? No, but Helldivers 2 shouldn’t be underestimated by anyone when it comes to its hardware demands.

The Helldivers 2 minimum requirements don’t ask for too much, although they are higher than expected on the GPU front for an isometric indie game.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 to be paired with an Intel Core i7 4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU. Only 8GB of RAM is required, which is on the low side for modern games. All-in-all, the minimum specs should be easy even for some older budget gaming laptops and PCs to achieve.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6600XT CPU Intel Core i7 4790K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 100GB 100GB SSD

The Helldivers 2 recommended specs are quite a jump up and likely eliminate the compatibility of many older budget and mid-tier builds.

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT GPU is needed alongside an Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X gaming CPU. The RAM requirement has also been doubled up to 16GB.

Purpose-built gaming PCs from the last 2-3 years should be okay with these recommended specs, but it depends on what performance levels you aimed for when buying your components.

The Helldivers 2 download size sits at a very chunky 100GB currently. There is no SSD recommended in the minimum specs, but one is advised if you’re aiming for recommended.

If you are in need of a storage upgrade for space or performance reasons, we’ve got a list of the best SSDs for gaming that will bring you up to speed.

Take the Helldivers 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the questions… Can I run Helldivers 2?