AMD RX 7600 price may undercut Nvidia RTX 4060, according to leak

The price war for this generation’s entry level GPUs has truly begun. At least, that’s according to yesterday’s leak of several custom AMD RX Radeon 7600 models’ prices by a Canadian retailer. The alleged cost of these AIB GPUs in Canadian Dollars suggests the RX 7600 could have an MSRP of $299… Or maybe even less, which could have it cheaper than the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060.

Last week’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 announcement gave us our first official look at the upcoming entry-level GPU’s specs. Overall, they aren’t exactly mind-blowing, but one thing that did catch our eye is the news that the RTX 4060 pricing starts at $299. Good news if you’re looking to pick up a new gen GPU without having to remortgage your house.

Well, it seems like AMD has taken note, and may even be prepared to offer its competitor GPU, the AMD RX Radeon 7600, for less. Yesterday, Canada Computers put several RX 7600 models on its website with attached prices. Oops!

Although swiftly removed, the internet’s never slow on the uptake: Momomo_US spotted and shared the listings on Twitter.

Here are the leaked AMD RX 7600 prices, estimating US prices, based on current conversion rates from CAD to USD:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC 8GB: $315 – from 425 CAD

XFX Radeon RX 7600 Speedster QICK308 Black: $311- from 419 CAD

XFX Radeon RX 7600 Speedster SWFT210 Core: $304- from 409 CAD

It’s just speculation at this stage, but the above prices suggest the MSRP could be around $300. Or they could be even lower. Moore’s Law Is Dead sources allege the RX 7600 could go for just $269 and still have a good margin, based on the leaked bill of materials cost.

If these predictions end up being true, it looks like the competition between AMD and Nvidia is really hotting up, and that can only be good news for PC gamers. As to whether these new pixel pushers will earn a place in our best graphics card guide, only time will tell.