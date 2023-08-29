You could win this limited edition Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU

It seems that a new AMD can’t help busying itself with new Radeon graphics cards, be they entirely new models or new designs of existing SKUs. Now, to coincide with the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, AMD is giving away limited edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, fit for any adventuring Na’vi.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a great graphics card in its own right, but this Avatar coat of paint elevates the GPU to be among some of the best looking I’ve laid my eyes on.

This limited edition RX 7900 XTX, elevates the flagship GPU to new heights, with a design that any Na’vi would be proud to call their own. With this version of the graphics card, the Avatar theming is on full display. It features the turquoise color scheme that evokes images of the film series, along with the logo of the up-and-coming Avatar: Frontier of Pandora on the backplate. Yet, the coolest feature is undoubtedly the thermal reactive paint job, which reveals a feather design in accordance to the temperature of the GPU.

Exploring the fantastical world of Pandora with this limited edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU would be fitting, but similarly to the Starfield graphics card, it’s only available through a giveaway, with only 500 in total being produced. Unless you’re particularly lucky, you’ll just have to settle to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when it launches on December 6th with what you’ve got.

Details of the giveaway aren’t yet available, but follow the AMD Radeon Twitter page to keep up to date with news and updates to see if you’re able to be in with a chance to win.

You have to be in it to win it, so if you’d prefer to maximize your chances at winning a GPU, check out this one-of-a-kind Alan Wake 2 RTX 4090 that’s up for grabs.