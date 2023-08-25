Nvidia is giving away a one-of-a-kind Alan Wake 2 GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

The launch of Alan Wake 2 is slowly but surely creeping up on us, and soon we’ll be able to explore the mysteries of The Dark Place in the highly anticipated sequel from developer Remedy. To help celebrate this monumental release, 13 years in the making, Nvidia is giving you the chance to win a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with a custom Alan Wake 2 backplate.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is top of the line when it comes to graphics cards, but its price can be a sore spot for those wanting to make the powerhouse GPU part of their PC gaming setup. Luckily, thanks to this giveaway from Remedy and Nvidia, Alan Wake 2 fans have a chance to include this high-powered pixel pusher in their rig entirely for free.

The custom backplate features key art from Alan Wake 2, which includes everyone’s favorite novelist, Mr. Wake himself, and brand-new character Saga Anderson. The design captures that bizarre and unnerving feeling that the first game is known for, and really looks the part on the RTX 4090 which is more than optimized for the latest Remedy game.

This custom RTX 4090 graphics card isn’t the only great thing to come out of the collaboration between developer Remedy and Nvidia. The thriller-horror sequel was designed with DLSS 3.5 support, which will be available at launch, along with full path tracing. If you’re lucky enough to win the giveaway, you’ll be able to unravel the mysteries of Alan Wake 2 while reaching 100 fps on the highest settings.

Similarly to the Overwatch 2 giveaway, to be in with a chance to win the custom Alan Wake 2 RTX 4090 graphics card, simply to go to the Nvidia GeForce Twitter page, like the post and comment with the hashtag, ‘RTXON’. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to snag the graphics cards for free and see what the power of full ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS 3.5 can do for the likes of Alan Wake 2 and beyond.

The Alan Wake 2 release date is closer than ever,but if you can’t wait to see what Mr. Wake has been up to, check out the best horror games on PC to see what else can give you the spooks and scares you’re looking for.