New AMD drivers add support for Hitman 3 and Quake 2 RTX

AMD’s first Adrenalin driver update of 2021, Edition 21.1.1 is here, with optimisation for two recent titles, plus general fixes for other games. If you’ve been playing the new Hitman 3 on the best graphics cards from team red then it’s an update you’ll want to take advantage of as soon as possible. If you haven’t then go read our Hitman 3 review and then grab Hitman 3 on PC here – it’s really good. In general, updating your graphics cards drivers is one of the easiest ways to boost fps and while Hitman 3 is excellently optimised already, PC gamers will never say no to tiny improvements.

AMD is claiming performance boosts of up to 10% in Hitman 3. This increase was measured from an RX 6800 XT, running the game in 4K with ultra graphics settings. For just a driver update, that’s a pretty impressive performance leap. The new AMD drivers also include optimisation for Quake 2 RTX, previously only playable on Nvidia cards until Vulkan ray tracing was added in December.

Expect a heap of additional fixes for some known issues, such as Doom Eternal crashing with Steam overlay enabled, graphical bugs for games like GTA 5 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, plus crashes when using Oculus Link with the Quest 2 – one of the best VR headsets you can buy now, incidentally.

We haven’t seen an Nvidia driver update for Hitman 3 yet, but that’s not too much of a problem as playing the game with our RTX 2080 rig, the game was already well optimised, with a pretty respectable 120fps at 1440p with ultra graphics settings.

