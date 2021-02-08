AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS supersampling tech could be here by March

Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 has given the RTX 3000 range the advantage over AMD, as the Radeon RX 6000 series doesn’t currently have access to supersampling technology. This could all change with the introduction of FidelityFX, which Prohardver (via Videocardz) says could arrive in spring.

Supersampling technology like DLSS 2.0 helps to boost fps by rendering the image at a lower resolution and then upscaling it to your native resolution with the help of AI. Often, this makes images look even sharper, particularly when there’s text involved, and improves performance with ray tracing turned on. The hope is that FidelityFX will do the same job for the red team.

If this imminent release date holds true, we could see FidelityFX as early as March, putting AMD’s best graphics card on a relatively level playing field with Ampere GPUs when it comes to ray tracing. Without super sampling, frame rates in games with ray tracing enabled can be pretty disappointing, although we’ll have to wait to see if AMD’s FidelityFX will make just as much of a difference as DLSS.

The RX 6700 XT is rumoured to land before July, and could heat up the competition against the RTX 3060 Ti in the sub-$500 ray tracing graphics card space if it’s accompanied by FidelityFX.

With no hint from AMD officially on when its AI supersampling tech will be here, however, we can’t be certain that it’ll be arriving in just a few months.It’s unlikely the red team will be holding out for too much longer, though, when purchasing an Nvidia card grants you much better performance in ray tracing-enabled games.