AMD confirms plans to launch new “enthusiast” Radeon GPUs soon

Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, just confirmed that the company plans to launch new graphics cards (yes, plural). Better still, these AMD Radeon GPUs will be “enthusiast-class” pixel pushers that’ll hopefully provide some much-needed proper competition to Nvidia’s midrange offerings.

While the Radeon RX 7000 series started strong with RX 7900 XTX leading the pack, successors for the RX 6700 and RX 6800 have been MIA for quite some time now. The absence of these graphics cards was all the more keenly felt with the release of the RX 7600, creating a huge performance gap between AMD’s current generation offerings.

Now, it looks like we could see the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT materialize in the coming months, possibly joined by the RX 7700 pixel pushers too. During the AMD Q2 2023 Earnings Call, the company’s CEO said it is “on track to further expand our RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the launch of new, enthusiast-class Radeon 7000 series cards in the third quarter.”

That “third quarter” Su refers to is the three-month period starting in October and ending in December. This lines up with the RX 7800 release date rumors we’ve been hearing for a while now, albeit slightly later than anticipated.

With AMD attending Gamescom 2023 later this month, we may see the company reveal its graphics cards during the event and launch them in the following weeks. Either way, we’ll be sure to review each card as soon as we can.

In the meantime, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 review to see what these prospective Radeon GPUs are going up against.