The latest AMD Radeon driver download has just been released by team red. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.3 adds support for several new releases, including CS2, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and Payday 3.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition lets you access play stats, gameplay capture, and performance reports for supported games. It also gives access to team red’s performance-enhancing suite, including Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Super Resolution, and others. This means that, even if you don’t have the best graphics card, you should hopefully be able to maintain a decent standard of performance on the latest games.

If you’re one of the many players who jumped into Counter-Strike 2 on its debut day, you’re not alone. Keen-eyed sharpshooters have been flocking to Valve’s tactical FPS, so much so that the CS2 player count has eclipsed that of the next nine most-played games on Steam. Maintaining a solid frame rate without lag is crucial for success on CS2, so many players will benefit from Radeon Anti-Lag and Super Resolution.

Similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is notoriously hard to run with its impressive ray tracing settings, so the AMD Software suite will likely help with maintaining stable performance. Finally, Starbreeze has been open about Payday 3’s partner matchmaking issues, and you’ll need all the help you can get there too.

If you’re planning to dive into any of these games and are rocking an AMD GPU, we recommend downloading this driver update. Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the most taxing game for your system, so don’t forget to check out the full Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements now.

New feature highlights

New game support ​​​​​​​Counter-Strike 2 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Payday 3



You can download AMD Radeon driver 23.9.3 for Windows 10 and 11 here.

Known issues

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encoding format while streaming select games using AMD Link. Users experiencing this issue are suggested to select the desired encode format before streaming as a temporary workaround.

Important Notes

Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

If you’re looking to give yourself the best chance of great performance on the latest games, check out our best graphics card guide to find a suitable upgrade. The Radeon RX 7800 XT is currently our recommendation for GPUs under $500.